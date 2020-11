Five political parties failed to provide a statements of account to the Standards in Public Office Commission for last year.

They are Aontú, Identity Ireland, the National Party, Renua and the Workers Party.

The commission says it's very concerned Renua and Aontú failed to meet their obligations, but no action will be taken.

It's because they are no longer 'qualified parties' after failing to meet the threshold of votes in February's general election.