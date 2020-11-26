The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Union Wants Govt. To Create A Plan For Public Transport As Ireland Exits Level 5 Restrictions.

: 26/11/2020 - 11:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_bus_3_vehicles_back_angle_rollingnews.jpg

The National Bus and Railworkers' Union is calling for a transport plan as Level 5 restrictions are eased.

Most public transport is running at 25% capacity, and people are asked to take journeys only if essential.

Capacity is likely to increase to 50%, from Tuesday.

In tandem, many large retailer want to open for extended hours, to cope with demand from Christmas shoppers.

NBRU General Secretary, Dermot O'Leary, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says public transport needs to be able to cater to that demand.

thursdermot.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Mr. O'Leary joined Clem Ryan on this morning's programme.

dermot_o_leary.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

