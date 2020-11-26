Listen: Union Wants Govt. To Create A Plan For Public Transport As Ireland Exits Level 5 Restrictions.

The National Bus and Railworkers' Union is calling for a transport plan as Level 5 restrictions are eased.

Most public transport is running at 25% capacity, and people are asked to take journeys only if essential.

Capacity is likely to increase to 50%, from Tuesday.

In tandem, many large retailer want to open for extended hours, to cope with demand from Christmas shoppers.

NBRU General Secretary, Dermot O'Leary, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says public transport needs to be able to cater to that demand.

Mr. O'Leary joined Clem Ryan on this morning's programme.

File image: RollingNews