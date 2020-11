In the UK, the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Scilly Isles are the only areas of England that'll return to the lowest tier of coronavirus restrictions when lockdown's lifted next week.

Most of the country will be in tier two - meaning mixing of households indoors is banned, and pubs can only serve those having substantial meals.

Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Kent are among the areas under the strictest rules - meaning all indoor entertainment will have to stay closed.