1.6 million people will get a social welfare Christmas bonus during the second week of December.

A 100 per cent bonus will be paid to long-term recipients, like pensioners and people with disabilities.

People on the pandemic unemployment payment will also get it, if they've been on the scheme for at least four months.

It will be the largest ever Christmas bonus this year, with payments totalling 390 million euro.

Stock image: Pexels