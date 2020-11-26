K Drive

NTA Begins Review Of Greater Dublin Area Transport Plans.

: 26/11/2020 - 15:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
nta_logo.png

Plans for Greater Dublin Area transport over the next 15 years are to start being reviewed by the NTA

This includes the DART+ extension to Celbridge and Maynooth, and Bus Connects.

That's the reform plan for Dublin Bus, which services Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth & Ballymore Eustace.

The long-term impact of Covid-19 on developments is expected to be highlighted.

While major projects such as the Metro system and Dart Underground are also included in the Greater Dublin Transport Strategy.

The National Transport Authority is launching a preliminary consultation today on the upcoming review.

