Listen: Oireachtas Cttee. Backs Motion Calling For Public Inquiry In To Finucane Murder.

: 26/11/2020 - 15:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oireachtas_logo.png

An Oireachtas Committee has backed a motion calling for a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is among the members of the Committee on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Finucane was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has agreed to lobby the British government calling for an independent, public inquiry into the killing.

Pat's son' John Finucane, who's a Sinn Féin MP, says while they welcome the political support, they await any response from Boris Johnson's government:

newstalk1249120.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

