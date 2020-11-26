K Drive

Electricity Restored To Almost 3,500 Kildare Customers.

: 26/11/2020 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A significant electricity fault, affecting the wider Athy area, has been resolved ahead of schedule.

The outage affected 3,446 customers and emerged at 1.21pm.

Initially, ESB Networks expected supply to be restored by 5pm.

The problem has now been resolved and power returned.

