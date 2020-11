People across Co. Kildare are being urged to invest in their communities by shopping local.

The Shop County Kildare platform has been set up to enable people to access goods and services provided by Kildare firms.

It offers 17 categories of goods and products across 22 towns and villages in the county.

Kildare Local Enterprise Office Head of Local Enterprise, Jacqui McNabb and Cova World CEO, Mark Flanangan, who is running the Shop County Kildare platform joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.