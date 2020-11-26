K Drive

WHO Executive Director Awarded Bar Council Of Ireland Human Rights Award.

: 26/11/2020 - 16:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Dr Michael Ryan has been awarded the Human Rights Award by the Bar Council of Ireland.

The Executive Director of the World Health Organisation has been honoured for his work in leading the fight against Covid 19.

Dr Ryan, who has roots in Sligo and Mayo, says he is humbled by the recognition.

