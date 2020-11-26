14 Kildare Projects To Take Part In 2021 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

14 projects from schools across Kildare have qualified for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021.

In all, 550 finalists will represent their schools and communities from across the island of Ireland at the first-ever virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

It takes place from January 6th to 8th

Projects vary from topics which explore the effects lockdown may have had on different socio-economic groups, to investigations into the effectiveness of different types of facemasks and the impact of hand sanitizer on our skin.

Mari Cahalane, Head of BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said “For the first time in its history, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be turned into a virtual exhibition.We are excited to unveil the new interactive BTYSTE platform in January which will also bring the exhibition to new audiences, far and wide. We are looking forward to showcasing the amazing projects from some of the brightest young minds in the country in a new and innovative way. "