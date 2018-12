Three Goal Miles are being staged in Kildare today.

The event, now in its 37th year, raises funds for GOAL’s programmes in the developing world

In all, over 130 Goal Miles are taking place this festive season.

In Kildare today, a Mile is being held at Manzors Car Park, Clane, beginning around now, in Kingslane, Kilteel at 10.30am, in St Catherine Park, Leixlip, from 11 O'clock.