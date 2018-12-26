The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

5 Blood Donation Clinics Being Held In Kildare This Week

: 12/26/2018 - 10:21
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
blood_bags.jpg

5 blood donation clinics are being held in Kildare this week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says one in four people will need a blood donation at some point in their lives.

IBTS is appealing to people to give blood.

There are two separate two day clinics in Athy and Naas, begining tomorrow.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!