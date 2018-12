11 motorbikes and 2 cars have been seized by Gardaí as part of a major crackdown on scrambler bikes and quads in Dublin.

5 people were also arrested during the operation on Christmas morning targetting illegally operated motorbikes in the Cabra and Finglas areas.

Gardaí say there has been a significant problem in recent years with these vehicles.

Follow-up operations could will take place over the coming days.