Kildare Commuters Advised To Check Public Transport Times Before Travel

Kildare commuters are being told to plan their Christmas travel and book online during the Festive Season.

Thousands of extra passengers are expected on bus, rail and air services.

Bus Eireann says it expect to carry up to 600 thousand passenger journeys over the coming days and has advised people to bus stops and stations early and to book online where possible.

On New Year's Eve, Bus Eireann will finish services at the earlier than usual time of 9 o'clock. There will be a Sunday service on December 26th with a normal service the rest of the week.

Irish Rail expects up to 400,000 passenger journeys.

No services are operational at all on the 26th.