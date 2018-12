The number of premises with access to high-speed broadband in Kildare has increased by 7% since December 2015.

In total, the number of premises in Kildare with access to high speed broadband is now 77,481, 84% of the total premises in the county.

The remaining 13,801 homes, schools and business in Kildare will be provided with access under the Government’s National Broadband Plan.

The procurement process to appoint a bidder for the State intervention network is now at the final stage