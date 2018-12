President Michael D. Higgins has signed a new bill into law making 70 the compulsory retirement age for public servants.

Until now, public servants had to retire by 65, even though the age for qualifying for the State pension is 66.

Unions claimed this was unfair, and many employees did not want to be forced to retire at 65.

The Public Service Superannuation (Age of Retirement) Bill passed through the Seanad last week and was signed by the President earlier.