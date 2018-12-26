The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Four People Die Following Car Crash In The US

: 12/26/2018 - 13:24
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
new_jersey_on_us_map.png

Four people have died after a truck and a vehicle collided in the US.

The incident happened in New Jersey with all four people in the car dying.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

An invesitgation has been launched after it appears the car slammed into the back of the truck

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!