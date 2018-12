Focus Ireland says its services are open across the whole Christmas holiday.

Almost 10 thousand people are staying in emergency accommodation over the festive period 112 of those are in Kildare

Kildare, Meath and Wicklow form the Mid East Region, where 44 familes, including 104 children are homeless.

The charity is asking people to remember those less fortunate than themselves.

Director of Advocacy Mike Allen says their services are open for anyone who needs them.