Rescue Efforts Continue Following Indonesian Tsunami

: 12/26/2018 - 13:51
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Survivors of Saturday's tsunami in Indonesia have been forced into temporary shelters and hospitals.

Many are too scared to return to villages - over fears of more potential waves if there's another volcanic eruption.

More than 420 people were killed in the disaster.

 

