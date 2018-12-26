Listen Live Logo

8 Rural Roads In Kildare To Benefit From Upgrades With Local Funding Boost

: 12/26/2018 - 15:31
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
8 private rural roads in Kildare are to be up-graded, following an allocation of just short of €250,000.

The grants fall under the Local Improvement Scheme, which targets small roads and laneways in rural Ireland which are not under the normal maintenance of local authorities.

Projects in Kildare include on roads in Christianstown, Rathbride, Upper Hodgestown, Ballyvoneen Lane
Castleribbon North, Hughstown, Usk and Herbertstown

€10.8 million has been allocated to local authorities across the country under the scheme in 2018.

