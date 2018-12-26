County Kildare Included In New Network Of Car Charging Points For Electric Vehicle Uptake

A network of electric car charging points for large-scale electric vehicle uptake over the next decade is among the first projects to be announced under the Climate Action Fund.

The nationwide project is one of seven to receive €77m in the first allocation of the €500m fund which is part of Project Ireland 2040.

There are currently 28 on street charging points in County Kildare.

Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton said the seven projects would facilitate a carbon reduction of 200,000 tonnes a year.

Mr Bruton acknowledged that most sectors are "way off target" in terms of climate change action and there would have to be a "massive step-up".