Almost €20 million has been issued in payments to date by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under the Young Farmers Scheme and the National Reserve for 2018.

A combined total of 170 are currently enrolled in the two schemes in County Kildare.

The Young Farmers Scheme provides for an additional payment for a maximum of five years to eligible young farmers.

Applicants seeking support under the National Reserve amounts to 844 overall nationwide.