List Of 'GOAL Mile' Events Taking Place Around Kildare Today.

There were a number of 'GOAL Mile' events carried out on Christmas Day and they continue today, St Stephen's Day.

Now in its 36th year, the event sees tens of thousands of people run, jog or walk a mile to raise funds and awareness for GOAL.

Locations and times for today's events in Co. Kildare:

Clogherinkoe GAA (12 noon).

Le Cheile Athletics Club, Leixlip (11.30am-12.30pm)

St Catherine's Park, Leixlip (11am)

Manzor's Car Park, Clane (10am-1pm)

Allenwood Cross (10am-12 noon)

Kingslane, Kilteel (10.30am-12 noon)