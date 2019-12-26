The Night Shift

Two Men Due In Court In Lisburn Today Charged With A Number Of Sex Offences.

: 12/26/2019 - 10:26
Author: Eoin Beatty
psni_badge.jpg

 

Two men are due to appear in court in Lisburn today charged with a number of sex offences.

The men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested after an incident on the Lagan Towpath in the town last Monday.

The PSNI is also still appealing for witnesses to contact them.

