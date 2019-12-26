Man Killed In Road Collision In Letterkenny In The Early Hours Of This Morning.

A man has died in a road collision in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.

It's understood the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree at around 12.30am at Porthall in Lifford.

The man, who was aged in his 30s, was the sole occupant of the car.

He was initially treated at the scene before being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The scene of the crash has been closed to allow for a forensic examination to take place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

