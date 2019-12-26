Man Due In Court Today Following House Fire In Meath.

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to a Christmas Day house fire in Meath.

The fire broke out yesterday morning, with Gardaí and local fire and emergency services making their way to the house in Beechmount Estate at around 9am.

No one was at home at the time the blaze broke out.

Meanwhile, people inside the two adjoining houses were evacuated to safety.

No one was injured.

The fire was brought under control by fire services and the scene was preserved for a technical exam.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested and charged in relation to the house fire.

He's due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.