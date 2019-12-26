The Night Shift

Almost 800 Calls Answered By Childline From Children Or Teenagers On Christmas Day.

: 12/26/2019 - 13:57
Author: Eoin Beatty
Childline answered 793 calls from children or teenagers on Christmas Day, down slightly on last year's figures.

Some of the calls focused on violence in the home and loneliness.

The organisation has also seen an increase this year in children making contact via online chat and texts.

