Former EU Commissioner For Trade Phil Hogan Says He Did Not Get A Fair Hearing Before He Resigned Over The Golfgate Controversy

: 26/12/2020 - 11:17
Author: Ciarán Halpin
phil_hogan_eu_ag_commissioner_26_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

 

Former EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan says he did not get a fair hearing before he resigned over the Golfgate controversy.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Mr. Hogan says he regrets what happened in August and believes that most fair minded people think what happened to him was disproportionate.

The comments come four months after the former EU Commissioner was among over 80 people who attended the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway.

The fallout from the event saw the then Agricultural Minister Dara Calleary resign over his attendence and Supreme Court Justice Seamus Wolf faced questions after he was also a guest at the dinner.

