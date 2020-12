Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council is continuing it's appeal to people not to crowd the 40 foot in Dublin.

The spot is traditionally very busy around Christmas time, with people opting for a cold water dip to start their day.

However council officials are asking swimmers to give it a miss this year, and head out when there aren't any crowds.

Chief Executive Philomena Poole says it's after the Chief Medical Officer's advice to cut the number of social contacts people have: