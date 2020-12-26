The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 18 People Lost Their Lives Between St. Stephen's Day And New Year's Day In The Last Five Years

: 26/12/2020 - 11:27
Author: Ciarán Halpin
rsa_logo.png

 

18 people lost their lives between St. Stephen's Day and New Year's Day in the last five years.

That's according to the RSA who say so far this year there have been 143 fatalities on Irish roads, an increase of 12 compared to 2019.

A new campaign launched by the Road Safety Authority with the Emergency Services aims to encourage road users to be extra cautious over the festive period.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys and to take breaks to avoid becoming tired at the wheel.

CEO of the RSA Sam Waide says that the number of people being caught drink driving is down but warns there is a growing problem with drug driving:

 

road.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!