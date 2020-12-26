Listen: 18 People Lost Their Lives Between St. Stephen's Day And New Year's Day In The Last Five Years

18 people lost their lives between St. Stephen's Day and New Year's Day in the last five years.

That's according to the RSA who say so far this year there have been 143 fatalities on Irish roads, an increase of 12 compared to 2019.

A new campaign launched by the Road Safety Authority with the Emergency Services aims to encourage road users to be extra cautious over the festive period.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys and to take breaks to avoid becoming tired at the wheel.

CEO of the RSA Sam Waide says that the number of people being caught drink driving is down but warns there is a growing problem with drug driving: