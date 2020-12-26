The Saturday Show

The Justice Minister Plans To Have The New Parole Board Fully Up And Running By July Of 2021

: 26/12/2020 - 11:53
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Justice Minister plans to have the new Parole Board fully up and running by July of 2021.

It's set to be completely independent of whoever is Minister at any given time, a change from the current system of forwarding recommendations to the Minister.

Proposals also include making life sentence prisoners serve 12 years before being able to apply for parole,up fromt 7,

Minister Helen McEntee says her Department is currently working on selecting members, appointing staff and choosing an appropriate office space.

