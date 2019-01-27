Sunday Sportsbeat

Shots Fired In Cabra, Dublin, Last Night.

: 01/27/2019 - 10:27
Author: Simon Doyle
shooting_garda_and_man_ballymum_07_12_17_rolling_news.jpg

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Cabra last night.

Windows at the front of the building were damaged, but no-one inside the house was injured.

Gardaí received the alert shortly before 10 o'clock last night, when a number of shots were fired at a house on St. Attracta Road.

The scene of the shooting was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

 

 

 

Image: RollingNews

