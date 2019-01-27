Monasterevin School Most Improved In New School League Table.

Four schools across the country sent 100 per cent of their students on to third-level education.

That's according to the Sunday Independent School League tables, which released results on how schools are performing nationwide.

The tables now cover ten years of data for the first time, meaning that this year they highlight the schools which have improved the most since 2009.

In Kildare, St. Paul's in Monasterevin was ranked the most improved school in the county over the decade.

The school reported 62% of its pupils went on to third-level education last year; an increase from 13% in 2009.

