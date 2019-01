The Minister for European Affairs insists there can be no time limit placed on the backstop in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Helen Mc Entee says it is necessary to protect peace on the island.

British MPs roundly rejected the deal in the House of Commons, and efforts are continuing in Britain to find a way of breaking the impasse over the deal.

Minister Mc Entee says any limit to the back stop would mean it would cease to be an insurance mechanism.

Image: RollingNews