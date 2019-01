The Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are ways to resolve the issue of the backstop in Brexit discussions.

Simon Coveney believes a change to the political declaration could reassure those in Britain, who are concerned about the mechanism designed to avoid a border in Ireland.

British MPs will vote again on Tuesday on the withdrawal plan.

Speaking to the BBC, Minister Coveney said talk of 'games of chicken' over Brexit are unhelpful.

