Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

: 01/27/2020 - 12:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Sunday Times Political Correspondent, Stephen O'Brien, with analysis of the #GE2020 campaign, so far; Fianna Fáil Celbridge-Leixlip Cllr., Michael Coleman; GEO of Early Childhood Ireland, Teresa Heeney, on actions the next government should take.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Lorraine Rowan, manager at Teach Tearmainn; Bird Watch Ireland's Oonagh Duggan, Fianna Fáil Celbridge-Leixlip Cllr., Bernard Caldwell and Ger McNally, Kildare Nationalist Sports Editor.

