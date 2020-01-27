K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Woman Dies During Cake Eating Contest In Australia.

: 01/27/2020 - 13:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A woman in her 60s has died during an Australia Day eating competition. 

It happened during a contest at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay in Queensland yesterday. 

The woman was taking part in a Lamington cake eating challenge when she began choking on the sponge desert. 

