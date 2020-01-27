Listen: World Of Sport Reeling Following The Death Of Kobe Bryant.

The death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, alongside his teenage daughter in a helicopter crash, has left the worlds of sport and entertainment in shock.

The five-time NBA Championship winner has been described as an inspiration.

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers number 8 jersey in his honour at the Australian Open, while the Grammys has also paid tribute.

John Hobbs from the Basketball Journalists' Association says Kobe was one of basketball's greatest ever stars - with players around the world looking up to him.

File image: Kobe Bryant/Wikipedia