Listen: Greens Say Over Parties Are Paying "Lip Service" To Climate Change.

The Green Party have accused other parties of paying "lip service" to climate action.

It's launched a new policy on water quality - promising to fast track upgrades to the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant in Dublin.

It follows a number of beach closures last summer because of untreated sewage being released into Dublin Bay.

Councillor Ossian Smyth, who's a candidate in Dun Laoghaire, says they're open to forming a coalition with any party - once they're serious about tackling environmental issues:

27/01/2020 Green Party General Election 2020. Pictured are Green Party General Election Candidate for Dún Laoghaire, and Cllr Ossian Smyth and Green Party MEP for Dublin Ciarán Cuffe at Martello Tower, Seapoint, as the Greeen Party launch their Water Quality Policy. Photograph: RollingNews.ie