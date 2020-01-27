Listen: Stormont Leaders Urged To Create NI Stability In Tribute To Seamus Mallon.

Stormont's leaders are being urged to create lasting stability in Northern Ireland as a tribute to Seamus Mallon.

The assembly's former deputy first minister was laid to rest this afternoon after his funeral Mass in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh.

The former deputy leader of the SDLP was remembered for his role in the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, in a Mass attended by the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the head of the catholic church in Ireland, says he leaves a great legacy.

27/01/2020 Seamus Mallon funeral. Crowds look on as the coffin bearing the body of former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Seamus Mallon is carried from St James' Church, Mullaghbrack after the funeral mass for burial in the adjoining graveyard. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie