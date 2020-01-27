K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Stormont Leaders Urged To Create NI Stability In Tribute To Seamus Mallon.

: 01/27/2020 - 15:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mallon_funeral_ii2a5492.jpg

Stormont's leaders are being urged to create lasting stability in Northern Ireland as a tribute to Seamus Mallon.

The assembly's former deputy first minister was laid to rest this afternoon after his funeral Mass in Mullaghbrack, Co Armagh.

The former deputy leader of the SDLP was remembered for his role in the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, in a Mass attended by the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the head of the catholic church in Ireland, says he leaves a great legacy.

newstalk1456187.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

27/01/2020 Seamus Mallon funeral. Crowds look on as the coffin bearing the body of former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Seamus Mallon is carried from St James' Church, Mullaghbrack after the funeral mass for burial in the adjoining graveyard. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!