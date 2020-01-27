Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Fianna Fáil Citicises Finance Minister For Handling Of Insurance Crisis.

: 01/27/2020 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
9190_ff_tackle_insurance_costs.jpg

Fianna Fail has criticised the Finance Minister for his handling of the insurance crisis.

The party says if it gets into Government it will ensure fraudulent claims are sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It's also says it will establish a publicly funded Garda Fraud Unit.

The party's Finance Spokesperson Michael McGrath says the current Government hasn't tried hard enough to address the problems that are driving premiums up.

newstalk1220106.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

27/1/2020 General Election 2020. FF to outline plans to tackle insurance costs. Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Finance Michael McGrath outline the Party’s proposals to tackle high insurance costs at FF Election Headquarters Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!