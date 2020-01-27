Listen: Fianna Fáil Citicises Finance Minister For Handling Of Insurance Crisis.

Fianna Fail has criticised the Finance Minister for his handling of the insurance crisis.

The party says if it gets into Government it will ensure fraudulent claims are sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It's also says it will establish a publicly funded Garda Fraud Unit.

The party's Finance Spokesperson Michael McGrath says the current Government hasn't tried hard enough to address the problems that are driving premiums up.

27/1/2020 General Election 2020. FF to outline plans to tackle insurance costs. Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Finance Michael McGrath outline the Party’s proposals to tackle high insurance costs at FF Election Headquarters Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie