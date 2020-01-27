Listen Live Logo

Kfm's #GE2020 Candidate Debates Are Taking Place This Week.

: 01/27/2020 - 16:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Do you want to get to know the candidates standing in county Kildare?

Well then, listen to our constituency shows on Kildare Today between 10 and 11am this coming Tuesday and Thursday.

We’ll hear what each candidate is putting forward to win your vote.

That’s Kfm’s Election Specials:  On Tuesday, North Kildare and Thursday South Kildare candidates, from 10am both days.

We'll also be streaming both debates, live, on our Facebook page, Kfmradio Kildare

Also, find out more about all the candidates  on our “Meet the Candidates” page on our website Kfmradio.com

Kildare North candidates:

Kildare South candidates:

#GE2020

