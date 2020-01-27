Listen: IFA Calls On Next Govt. To Increase CAP Budget To €2 Billion.

The Irish Farmers Association wants the next government to increase the CAP budget for Ireland to at least €2 billion.

At the IFA's 65th AGM in Dublin this afternoon new President Tim Cullinan outlined his plans to protect farmers.

He wants the closest possible trading relationship with the UK in the Brexit talks and a fund to cover losses arising from a no deal.

Kildare's Brian Rushe has also, today, formally taken up his position as Deputy President of the association.

Mr Cullinan, who is from Co Tipperary, adds that more money needs to go to farmers with low payments: