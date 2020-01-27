Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: IFA Calls On Next Govt. To Increase CAP Budget To €2 Billion.

: 01/27/2020 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ifa_logo.png

The Irish Farmers Association wants the next government to increase the CAP budget for Ireland to at least €2 billion.

At the IFA's 65th AGM in Dublin this afternoon new President Tim Cullinan outlined his plans to protect farmers.

He wants the closest possible trading relationship with the UK in the Brexit talks and a fund to cover losses arising from a no deal.

Kildare's Brian Rushe has also, today, formally taken up his position as Deputy President of the association.

Mr Cullinan, who is from Co Tipperary, adds that more money needs to go to farmers with low payments:

18cap.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!