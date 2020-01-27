Listen: 113 Women & 138 Children Turned Away From Kildare Refuge Because It Lacked Space.

Kildare's only refuge for women subjected to domestic abuse had to turn away 113 women and 138 children in 2019.

Teach Tearmain's purpose-built facility in Kildare town has four independent units, which are in virtual permanent use.

It also answered 1,500 calls to its helpline last year, as well as providing information and support services to women, children, and family groups, outreach services and court accompaniment.

Loraine Rowan is Manager of Teach Tearmainn, and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Teach Tearmainn can be contacted through:

Office: 045 535178

Helpline: 045 527584

E: admin@teachtearmainn.ie