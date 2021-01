790 people were arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' during the Gardai's Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

Between the 4th of December and 5th January, there were 10 deaths on the roads, compared with 16 for the same time last year.

During the one month period, there were almost 15 thousand speed detections, over 1000 fixed charge notices issued for using phones at the wheel and over 300 issued for seatbelts.

File image: An Garda Siochana