Listen: Meetings On Horse Sport Ireland's Proposed Relocation From Kildare To Take Place On Monday.

More meetings are to take place with Horse Sport Ireland early next week, on its proposed relocation from Kildare to Dublin.

HSI is currently based at Millennium Park in Naas, but is proposing to move to Greenogue in Rathcoole.

Yesterday, Kildare Senators Fiona O'Loughlin and Vincent P. Martin, made statements in the Seanad calling on government to intervene.

Punchestown Racecourse has offered HSI space to move to its campus.

Chairman, David Mongey, has been speaking to Kildare Today, and says he has already met HSI Chair, Joe Reynolds

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, is Minister of State for Agriculture.

His officials are arranging a meeting with HSI on Monday, which may include the Minister for Agriculture.

Minister Heydon outlines his understanding of the appeal of the Greenogue site for Horse Sport Ireland.

Clem Ryan was joined on this morning's edition of Kildare Today by David Mongey, Martin Heydon, Green Senator Vincent P. Martin with an excerpt of Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin's Seanad statement

Kfm Radio extended an invitation to HSI to participate in today's programme, but a spokesperson was not available.