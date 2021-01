An appeal for witnesses has been launched following attempts to steal tooks from a Kildare Town builder.

Gardai say attempts were made to break in to a van in Ruanbeg Crescent, Ruanbeg Manor between 9pm on Sunday and 6.30am on Monday.

Gardai say " the suspects were unable to get into the van but did cause damage"

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garda at Kildare Town on 045-52-77-30

