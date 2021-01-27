Kildare Gardai Issue Warning To Dog Owners Following Thefts In Newbridge.

Kildare Gardai are issuing a warning to all dog owners in the county.

It follows the theft of a white Jack Russell and a brown Patterdale Terrier from a farm at Blackberry Lane in Newbridge.

It happened between midday and 1pm on Sunday.

Gardai are asking anyone who saw 2 males in the area or anything else unusually please contact Newbridge Gardai on (045) 431 212.

Gardai are asking anyone encounters anyone selling "these type of dogs, or any dogs and it seems suspicious please contact the Gardai.

Gardai are also advising the county's dog owners to "Get your dog chipped, Keep your dog in sight, think about CCTV, don't leave your dog tied up outside a shop etc, report the theft at once and always buy from a trusted source. "

Stock image: Pexels