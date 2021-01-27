K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Gardai Issue Warning To Dog Owners Following Thefts In Newbridge.

: 27/01/2021 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dog_beagal_pup_pexels.jpeg

Kildare Gardai are issuing a warning to all dog owners in the county.

It follows the theft of a white Jack Russell and a brown Patterdale Terrier from a farm at Blackberry Lane in Newbridge.

It happened between midday and 1pm on Sunday.

Gardai are asking anyone who saw 2 males in the area or anything else unusually please contact Newbridge Gardai on (045) 431 212.

Gardai are asking anyone encounters anyone selling "these type of dogs, or any dogs and it seems suspicious please contact the Gardai.

Gardai are also advising the county's dog owners to "Get your dog chipped, Keep your dog in sight, think about CCTV, don't leave your dog tied up outside a shop etc, report the theft at once and always buy from a trusted source. "

 

 

Stock image: Pexels

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!