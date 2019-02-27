K Drive

Electric Ireland Announces Gas & Electricity Price Increases.

: 02/27/2019 - 12:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Electric Ireland customers are facing a price increase from April.

The company has announced a four per cent increase in the cost of electricity and gas, saying it's in response to increased wholesale gas prices.

The change comes into force on April 1st. 
 

 

