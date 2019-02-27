K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Govt. To Begin Paying Older People To Down-Size In To "Appropriately Sized" Homes.

: 02/27/2019 - 12:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house.jpg

The Government is to start paying older people to downsize and move into more "appropriately-sized" properties. 

It has published a plan on housing options for our ageing population, which commits to offering financial incentives to older people living in both private and social dwellings. 

The scheme will begin later this year with those living in social housing, before being extended to private homeowners.

It also says half of all new apartments and a third of houses should be suitable for older people and those with mobility issues. 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!