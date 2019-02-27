Govt. To Begin Paying Older People To Down-Size In To "Appropriately Sized" Homes.

The Government is to start paying older people to downsize and move into more "appropriately-sized" properties.

It has published a plan on housing options for our ageing population, which commits to offering financial incentives to older people living in both private and social dwellings.

The scheme will begin later this year with those living in social housing, before being extended to private homeowners.

It also says half of all new apartments and a third of houses should be suitable for older people and those with mobility issues.